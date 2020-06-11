Illini offer Texas DB Chase Lowery
Illinois is the latest offer from cornerback Chase Lowery from Frisco (Texas). It was offer No. 24 for the three-star prospect out of the Dallas-Fort Worth area. Orange and Blue News spoke to Lower...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news