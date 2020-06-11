News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-06-11 13:55:53 -0500') }} football Edit

Illini offer Texas DB Chase Lowery

Doug Bucshon • OrangeandBlueNews
Publisher

Illinois is the latest offer from cornerback Chase Lowery from Frisco (Texas). It was offer No. 24 for the three-star prospect out of the Dallas-Fort Worth area. Orange and Blue News spoke to Lower...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}