 OrangeandBlueNews - Illini offer Rivals150 power forward Xavier Booker
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2021-08-11 12:34:33 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Illini offer Rivals150 power forward Xavier Booker

Doug Bucshon • OrangeandBlueNews
Publisher

Illinois jumped into the mi for one of the top 2023 power forwards in the class of 2023 with an offer to Xavier Booker from Indianapolis Cathedral.

Booker was one of the top stock risers of the summer. Orange and Blue News caught up with him to get the lowdown on his new offer from the Fighting Illini.

Not yet a premium member? Sign up now and get 50 percent off the first year of your annual subscription. Click on the promo below to get started. Enter promo code ILLINI21.

Rivals150 power forward Xavier Booker added an offer from Illinois.
Rivals150 power forward Xavier Booker added an offer from Illinois. (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)
premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}