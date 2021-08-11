Illini offer Rivals150 power forward Xavier Booker
Illinois jumped into the mi for one of the top 2023 power forwards in the class of 2023 with an offer to Xavier Booker from Indianapolis Cathedral.
Booker was one of the top stock risers of the summer. Orange and Blue News caught up with him to get the lowdown on his new offer from the Fighting Illini.
Not yet a premium member? Sign up now and get 50 percent off the first year of your annual subscription. Click on the promo below to get started. Enter promo code ILLINI21.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news