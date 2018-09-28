Illini offer JUCO linebacker Dru Mathis
Illinois is looking for some immediate help at the linebacker position. An offer went out this week to JUCO inside linebacker Dru Mathis from Moorpark (Calif.) College.
It was the first Power 5 offer for Mathis. Orange and Blue News spoke to Mathis to get the scoop on his new Big Ten offer and update his recruitment.
