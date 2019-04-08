Champaign - After adding three defensive ends in the 2019 recruiting class, Illinois continues to try and add depth at the position with offering 2020 St. Louis Cardinal Ritter three-star defensive end Joe Moore.

The offer was given when Moore came to campus for Illinois’ practice and junior day on Saturday.

“I’ve felt (Illinois’) vibe, man. I like it,” Moore said. “I know a lot of St. Louis kids have been talking about Illinois being the move and so I wanted to be a part of it, so I came up here. I talked to head coach (Lovie Smith), talked to (tight ends) coach Cory (Patterson). Talked to the defensive line and (defensive line) coach (Austin) Clark. And then the head coach and I had a great talk and they extended the offer.

“So now I can see things becoming bigger for me at Illinois now.”