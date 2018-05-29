Ticker
{{content.title}}
premium-icon
Edit
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-05-29 12:21:27 -0500') }} football Edit

Illini offer 3-star linebacker Blake Antzoulatos

Doug Bucshon • OrangeandBlueNews.com
Publisher

Illinois has been very active recruiting the Golden State, a new offer is out to three-star linebacker Blake Antzoulatos from West Hills (Calif.) Chaminade.

It's the first Big Ten offer from Antzoulatos, who Rivals.com ranks the No. 23 inside linebacker in the nation.

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}