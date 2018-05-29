Illini offer 3-star linebacker Blake Antzoulatos
Illinois has been very active recruiting the Golden State, a new offer is out to three-star linebacker Blake Antzoulatos from West Hills (Calif.) Chaminade.
It's the first Big Ten offer from Antzoulatos, who Rivals.com ranks the No. 23 inside linebacker in the nation.
