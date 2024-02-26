Jensen joins a growing list of 2026 prospects with an offer from Illinois that now includes over 30 prospects.

A new Illinois offer is out to sophomore big man Andrew Jensen from Kaukauna (Wisc.). The offer comes after Jensen took a campus visit over the weekend.

Regarded as one of the top five sophomores in the state of Wisconsin, Jensen is putting up solid numbers this season on the hardwood, averaging over 15 points per game and 10.2 rebounds.

High majors are jumping on board. Besides Illinois, Jensen has added offers from West Virginia and nearby Marquette, and he's getting heavy interest from Wisconsin, Nebraska, and others.

Jensen added the Illinois offer after taking a gameday visit on Saturday when the Illini took on Iowa at State Farm Center. He's being recruited by assistant coach Chester Frazier.

Thank you to @CoachFrazierILL and the rest of the @IlliniMBB staff for a great unoffical visit," Jensen posted on X. " I am also very thankful to have received an offer from University of Illinois".

Jensen is becoming a versatile big man with an inside-outside game. His athleticism has blossomed this season as a sophomore, and he has a developing outside jumper that starting to go down on a regular basis.