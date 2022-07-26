Illini offer 2025 wing Colt Langdon
Illinois is becoming more active building a list of targets in the rising sophomore class, and offer just went out to 2025 wing Colt Langdon from Raleigh (NC) Millbrook. Orange and Blue News spoke ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news