A few days after watching him at the Peach Jam in North Augusta, South Carolina, Illinois has offered three-star prospect Spencer Ahrens from Kansas prep school Sunrise Christian.

A 6-foot-9 combo-forward, Ahrens played for UPLAY Canada on the EYBL circuit. In this update from Orange and Blue News, he talks about his new Illinois offer, his visit plans, and what he could bring to the court for the Illini.