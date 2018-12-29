HILLSIDE, Ill. – On Thursday night, Fenwick sophomore Bryce Hopkins said he hadn’t heard much from Illinois yet.

A few hours later, the 6-foot-6, 220-pound wing was tweeting about an Illini offer. Such is life in the fast-paced world of Division I basketball recruiting.

Illinois assistant coach Jamall Walker watched from the front row as Hopkins scored 23 points against Hillcrest with a variety of crafty dribble penetrations and solid athleticism driving from the wing in the quarterfinals of the 58th Proviso West Holiday Tournament.

Hopkins also added six rebounds and three assists. His court vision and passing ability appear to be a major strength.