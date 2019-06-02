News More News
Illini offer 2020 defensive end Lukas Van Ness

Doug Bucshon • OrangeandBlueNews.com
Illinois offered 2020 defensive end Lukas Van Ness from Barrington (Ill.) after watching him at the Lindenwood University Mega-Camp on Friday. It was one of several offered that Van Ness picked up ...

