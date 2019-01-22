A former three-star recruit from Trinity Catholic in St. Louis, Boyd played in all twelve games as a true freshman in 2017 including nine starts at tackle.

Per multiple sources, Illinois offensive lineman Larry Boyd plans to transfer. The story was first reported on Twitter by Brett McMurphy from Stadium Network.

He was named to the freshman all-conference team by BTN.com. Boyd teamed with Alex Palczewski and Vedarian Lowe to be Illinois’ first ever true-freshmen trio to start the same game on the offensive line.



Boyd sat redshirted the 2018 season due to academic issues. He was a likely starter for the illini this fall at tackle or guard, and was considered one of the most talented linemen in the program. Illinois loses just one starter on the offensive line, mainstay guard Nick Allegretti.

With the departure of Boyd, Alabama fifth-year transfer Richie Petitbon is likely to find a role in the lineup at guard, joining returning starters Alex Palczewski and Vederian Lowe at tackle, Kendrick Green at guard, and Doug Kramer at center.

At Trinity, Boyd was ranked the No. 43 offensive tackle in the nation and No. 5 player overall from the state of Missouri. He chose Illinois over offers from Iowa State, Kansas State Missouri, Minnesota, Purdue, Wisconsin, and others.

Boyd was the first player from Trinity to commit to Illinois, the same high school that also produced Illinois recruits Isaiah Williams and Shammond Cooper in the class of 2019.

Reports also indicate that offensive lineman Andrew Trainer has elected to transfer. A converted tight end, Trainer played in one game last season. He would have been a junior this fall.

Illinois now has five open scholarships for the class of 2019. Offensive line obviously becomes a priority. Four offensive linemen have now left the program this offseason, including Boyd, Trainer, Adam Solomon, and Zeke Martin. Defensive back Cameron Watkins and wide receiver Carmoni Green also previously announced they were transferring.