“We’re always learning. He’s seeing the game plans unfold and the games unfold. We’re learning each other and on track to understanding as a unit and an organization of where we want to go.’’

“Just before kickoff, we were talking about how the game might unfold,’’ Lunney said. “He said, ‘This is why I got you here. Let’s continue to play the game the way we’re playing it.’

The message was simple, a pep talk from Bielema to keep his newest hire confident and on the right path.

Old friends from Arkansas but just four games into Lunney’s career as a Big Ten offensive coordinator, Lunney had a heart to heart with Bielema before kickoff at Wisconsin last weekend.

CHAMPAIGN – Moments before such a big game in Illini coach Bret Bielema’s career, he spent one-on-one time with Barry Lunney Jr., who was coaching in arguably his biggest game to date.

With a one-year head start, Illini defensive coordinator Ryan Walters already heard his name dropped for coaching vacancies popping open. After installing his scheme and learning his troops last season, Walters has taken the defense to new levels in his second tour through the league. Media is name dropping him for head coach openings, such as Colorado.

“It’s flattering,’’ Walters said Monday.

From all indications, Lunney Jr. looks to be on the same career path after he jumped from Texas-San Antonio to the Big Ten, where he’s charged with pumping life into an offense ranked last in the Big Ten in passing a year ago.

Five games into this season, Lunney’s overhaul is just in its infancy, as he’s changing scheme, coaching up the coaches and serving as a resource for players who can’t get enough.

“Barry and I had a great conversation about our offense, where it’s at,’’ Bielema said. “I kept encouraging him to be him. Coach Lunney’s only in his fifth week of this thing. He’s continued to understand what his tools are, what people do well, understanding the defenses we’re going to face. It really an exciting time to be around our offense.’’

Bielema probably has some more pointers for Lunney before the Illini (4-1, 1-1 in the Big Ten) host Iowa (3-2, 1-1) in a key Big Ten West game in Memorial Stadium Saturday (6:30 p.m., BTN). In a game pitting Iowa’s traditionally strong defense against the Illini’s overhauled unit leads the nation in scoring defense under Walters, it could be a race for the first team to get to 17 points, perhaps 21, to get the win.

That’s where Lunney comes into play.

In a program attempting to earn some respect and a top 25 ranking while filling the stadium, Lunney is reminding his boss of a defensive coordinator at Wisconsin decades ago. That’s when Bielema was in his first year with the Badgers,

“When I became the coordinator at Wisconsin, we had some success early,’’ said Bielema. “In the third or fourth game, we began to do things well. We played Purdue about midway through the year. We notched them up. That’s when they started to realize, ‘Coach knows what he’s doing.’ It took a while. I was the only new coach in the defensive room. I had to teach the other coaches my system.

“I see that with Barry. He continued to work with the coaches. Every time going by, he’s meeting with the coaches in the run game, the throw game or all in there together. Players are always going by his office. He’s a very good resource.’’

The Illini returned the bulk of the offense, needing only to plug in the coordinator and the quarterback. In a shotgun wedding, Lunney and Syracuse transfer Tommy DeVito -- a coordinator and quarterback who essentially arrived on campus at the same time -- days before winter conditioning and months before spring ball, there was no time for a honeymoon.

Illinois ranks fourth in the Big Ten in rushing (194.6 yards a game), 11th in passing (230), eighth in total offense (424.6) and ninth in scoring (29.4 points a game), and there’s the feeling the Illini are headed in the right direction by going with an up-tempo scheme while keeping it balanced between the run and pass. In the biggest question mark heading into the season, DeVito is growing into his role.

“His poise and playing within the system, he’s done a really good job of letting the game come to him,’’ Lunney said. “He made two really critical plays (at Wisconsin), two scramble completions. We don’t score without those scrambles, reaction plays he made with his legs. That’s football. That’s the way the game unfolds. When you’re in a relationship and get to know a guy in a hurry and surround him with good people, good things will happen. He’s been a perfect fit for what we do.

“Offensively, what we ask him to do and want our guy to do, it’s been a really good deal for him and us. I enjoy coaching him. We’re starting to understand each other.’’

Unable to see everything while checking his play sheet and getting the plays called, Lunney saw another side of DeVito after watching game film Sunday.

“He’s engaged in the game, talking to guys, talking to the line, looking at the play clock, getting the signs, communicating and doing all the things a quarterback does,’’ Lunney said. “He’s a veteran player. He likes playing. Our guys like being in the huddle with him.’’

With Lunney and Walters in charge of their sides of the ball and Bielema coaching them through the season, the Illini are taking steps in a wide-open Big Ten West.

“We’re finding our way,’’ Bielema said. “I’m excited for that. We talked about players getting respect. You get respect one day at a time. People are starting to respect us. That’s a great thing, but we’ve got a long way to go.’’

Walters is already getting noticed for his work. One year behind on his own rebuild, Lunney is also impressing his boss – and if not finding his way to some short lists likely grooming to be a head coach someday.