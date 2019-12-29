News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-12-29 20:17:04 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Illini notebook: Kofi records career high in win over NC A&T

Erich Fisher • OrangeandBlueNews
Staff Writer
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. - No coach ever knows what quite to expect from their team when returning from a holiday break. Most times the players are so sluggish and rusty that those practices immediately fol...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}