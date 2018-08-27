Illini name AJ Bush starting quarterback
CHAMPAIGN – A.J. Bush began winning the starting quarterback job in the Illinois football camp sometime during the summer, well before the first snaps in preseason drills and long before the announcement Monday made it official.
A well-traveled quarterback from Alpharetta, Ga., who helped lead Norcross High School to a state championship as a senior, Bush spent time in the football complex studying the offense and doing his homework. It’s the kind of things not seen by most fans, even the handful of folks who watched the Illini on those intramural fields south of Memorial Stadium earlier this month.
When Illinois hosts Kent State Saturday (11 a.m., BTN) in the season opener, Bush is already a leader who has earned the trust of his team and coaching staff.
“He’s prepared himself like he needs to prepare,’’ said Illini offensive coordinator Rod Smith. “There are never guarantees, but preparedness gives you the best shot. I hope it all translates on Saturdays.’’
