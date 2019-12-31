News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-12-31 10:19:45 -0600') }} football Edit

Illini must improve the defense to take another leap forward

John Supinie • OrangeandBlueNews
Columnist

SANTA CLARA, Calif. – There were steps taken to inch Illini football forward this season. A bowl trip shouldn’t be overlooked for a program that typically makes two or three a decade. The upset of ...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}