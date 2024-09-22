Illini move up to No. 19 in AP Poll

Following a thrilling 31-24 overtime win at No. 22 Nebraska on Friday, the Illini (4-0) are ranked No. 19 in The Associated Press Top 25, released Sunday, It is the program's highest ranking since reaching No. 14 in 2022. They moved up five spots from No. 24.

The rise in the rankings sets up a top-20 matchup on Saturday at No. 9 Penn State (3-0). It is the first top-20 matchup for Illinois since a matchup with Missouri in the season-opener in 2008. The game is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Saturday at Beaver Stadium in State College, Pennsylvania. The game is set to broadcast on NBC.

Entering game week, FanDuel has Penn State as a 17.5-point favorites, with the over / under set at 47.5 total points for the game. The Nittany Lions are coming off of a dominating win 56-0 win over Kent State on Saturday.

The Illini also made their season debut in the Coaches Poll, coming in at #21. Illinois is 4-0 for the first time since 2011 and just the second time since 1951. In wins over Kansas and Nebraska, the Illini knocked off two ranked opponents in its first four games for the first time in program history.

The Illini are one of six ranked Big Ten teams along with No. 3 Ohio State, No. 8 Oregon, No. 9 Penn State, No. 12 Michigan and No. 13 USC. Indiana, Nebraska and Iowa received votes.