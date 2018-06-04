Illini make the cut for OL Ira Henry
St. Louis Trinity Catholic offensive lineman Ira Henry is one of the top prospects on the Illini recruiting board for 2019.
This past weekend, Henry posted his top 10 on Twitter and the Illinois made the intitial cut, as expected.
We caught up Henry at the Lindenwood Mega-Camp to talk recruiting.
