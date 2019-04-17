Champaign - Ever since Illinois cornerback coach Keynodo Hudson took the job in Champaign, he's had his eyes set on 2020 Florida four-star defensive end Latarie Kinsler Jr.

The Pahokee native was just waiting for a chance to see campus after receiving his Illini in March, and on April 13, he got the chance. Kinsler took the anticipated visit to Illinois this past weekend and was not disappointed after its conclusion.