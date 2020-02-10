CHAMPAIGN – The journey through the Big Ten Conference this winter is filled with bumps in the road. The difference between the pretenders and contenders is how quickly a team like the Illini can bounce back.

They’re not the first team with a losing streak. Everybody has suffered through a bad few days.

Maryland lost two straight Big Ten games before reeling off six consecutive wins, including the 75-66 victory Friday over the Illini in State Farm Center that put the Terrapins into sole possession of first place. The Terps rallied from a slow start to handle the Illini, giving everyone the look of the leading contender for the Big Ten championship.

Along with the Terps, Penn State is the hottest team in the league after the Nittany Lions stumbled out of the gate. Penn State lost three straight before winning these last next six games. Penn State even has a beef about missing out on a top 4 seed in the first release of the NCAA bracket’s top 16 seeds.

Iowa has won seven of its last nine games after two consecutive losses, and Michigan is showing some life again by winning three of its last four after losing five of six.