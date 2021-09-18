Illini linebacker Seth Coleman makes the most of first start
Seth Coleman had slowly been building to a big breakout game. On Friday night against Maryland in Illinois’ fourth game of the season, he had it. After starting games last season near the end of la...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news