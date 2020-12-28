Illini linebacker Jake Hansen declares for NFL Draft
Illinois linebacker Jake Hansen announced on Twitter Monday afternoon that he is declaring for the NFL Draft, forgoing a potential extra season of eligibility granted by the NCAA, due to the COVID-...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news