Illini land three-star Texas running back Kyron Cumby
Fresh off of a visit to Illinois less than a week ago, three-star running back Kyron Cumby from Plano (Texas) pulled the trigger and committed to Illinois.
Cumby is the sixth commitment for Illinois in the class of 2019 and the second from the Lone Star state, joining Rivals100 athlete Marquez Beason.
