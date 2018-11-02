Okpala announced his commitment to the Illini on Friday night prior to a playoff game vs. St. Mary's (St. Louis, MO).

Illinois landed one of the top targets on its recruiting board with a pledge from three-star defensive end Moses Okpala from Ladue (MO) Horton Watkins.

Okpala is commitment No. 10 for Illinois in the class of 2019 and the second defensive end, joining Melborne, Florida product Seth Coleman.

He chose the Illini over offers from Missouri, Arkansas, Iowa State, Ole, Miss, Michigan State, Wisconsin, Nebraska, and others.

Illinois last had Okpala on campus for the Homecoming game against Purdue.

"I feel like it’s going to be a good fit," Okpala said about Illinois following that trip. “It’s a welcoming environment and the atmosphere is a good place.”

Okpala is a raw athlete with length and a good burst the edge. Originally from Nigeria, he’s relatively new to football, so he has a big upside.

Horton Watkins coach Mike Tarpey recently described Okpala's game to PowerMizzou.com. Tarpey says Okpala could play strong-side defensive end in college, or add some bulk and move inside.

"He's 6-foot-7 and he's strong and he's strong in the weight room," Tarpey said. "At the next level, he's 290 and he'll be a different person. Right now, he's at 255. When he's out at end, team's don't want to go after him. I could definitely see him playing tackle. It just depends on what people want to do with him in terms of size."

Nebraska and Missouri were thought to be two other top contenders for Okpala. He took a visit to Missouri in the spring.

Defensive line is a position the Illini needed to address with their remaining spots, and St. Louis is the pipeline they want to keep flowing to Champaign. Okpala fulfills both of those desires, and is now a big piece to this class.