Orange and Blue News spoke to Petitbon about his decision to transfer to Illinois and what role he will play for the Fighting Illini next season.

The Illini was looking for depth up front after losing All-Conference guard Nick Allegretti to graduation and the transfer of backups Zeke Martin and Adam Solomon.

Illinois added grad transfer Richie Petitbon, an offensive lineman from Alabama. The story was first reported by Matt Zenitz at AL.com.

Petitbon was a backup tackle for the Tide and saw action in 10 games during his career, including six this past season. He redshirted his freshman season, then suffered a torn ACL during the spring before the 2016 season.

"My four years at Alabama have been the best four years of my life," Petitbon said. "I wouldn't trade my experience for anything. They taught me how to win and how to compete. My four years didn't go exactly as I wanted it to. The injury kind of put me behind the eight ball."

Petitbon said he also considered Maryland, Oklahoma, Virginia, and Ole Miss after deciding to transfer. As a fifth-year graduate transfer, he is eligible to play right away for the Illini. He has one year of eligibility remaining.

Head coach Lovie Smith, offensive coordinator Rod Smith, and offensive line coach Luke Butkus were all heavily involved in the pursuit of Petitbon.

"This was a great opportunity because of the relationship I've built with them was very strong," Petitbon. "They told me if I come there, I'll have a great opportunity to play. For my last year, I wanted to go somewhere to be able to compete and contribute to a team and help them win."

Petibon credit the coaching staff at Alabama for teaching him how to compete at a high level. He graduated from the school with a degree in communications, and entered a masters' program this fall. He now arrives on campus in Champaign this week.

Coming out of high school in the class of 2015, Petitbon was a four star prospect at Gonzaga High School in Washington D.C.. He was No. 51 in the Rivals100 and the No. 4 offensive guard in the nation. He was a Parade All-American with offers from Clemson, Florida, Florida State, LSU, Nebraska, Ohio State, Penn State, Wisconsin, and many others.

At Gonzaga, Petitbon was teammates with current Illinois running back Reggie Corbin, who had a break-out season for the Illini this past season. That relationship played a big role in Petitbon picking Illinois.

"We've been great friends since freshman year of high school," Petitbon said. "He's going to be great his year as he has been in year's past. I'll be able to make a quick transition and have a great opportunity to help them win."

Rivals.com recently named Petitbon one of the top 10 available graduate transfers this off season. Though he has been slowed by injuries during his career, he should be a solid rotation piece for the Illini, and he could challenge for a starting spot.

The Illini return four starters on the offensive line, including tackles Vederian Lowe and Alex Palczewski, guard Kendrick Green, and center Doug Kramer. Former four-star recruits Larry Boyd and Kievan Myers are expected to battle for the final spot. Adding Petitbon to the mix will create more competition this spring, and provide much-needed depth.

"Coach Butkus has talked to me about an extremely versatile guy for them, being able to compete and play multiple positions if needed," Petitbon said. "I played pretty much all five positions at Alabama throughout my career."

Petitbon is the third player to announce a transfer to Illinois, joining tight end Luke Ford and wide receiver Jeff Thomas, though Thomas hasn't yet arrived on campus at the school.

Football is a way of life for Petitbon. He is the grandson of former NFL player and coach Richie Petitbone, who played for the Bears from 1959-1968. His uncle John Petitbon also played in the NFL, and his father was a linebacker at Maryland. The Illini have offered Petitbon's younger brother Luke Petitbon, a 2020 offensive lineman at Gonzaga.