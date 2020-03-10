Former Wisconsin linebacker Christian Bell announced on Twitter on Tuesday that he will transfer to Illinois.

Bell began his career at Alabama before transferring to Wisconsin. He's on the move again, and will join an Illinois squad that needs pass rushers after Oluwole Betiku Jr. declared for the NFL Draft and star Bobby Roundtree was severely injured in an off-season accident last summer.

Bell was set to be a member of Alabama's class of 2015 after being a long-time commitment, but his scholarship offer was converted to a grayshirt. He still signed with the Crimson Tide, but transferred to Wisconsin after this freshman season.

The redshirt junior exited UW as a graduate transfer and is immediately eligible in 2020. Bell sat out the 2016 season due to NCAA transfer rules. He then played in 24 games over three seasons for the Badgers, recording 8 career tackles and two sacks. Bell played outside linebacker in the Badgers' 3-4 base defense, but he will likely lineup at DE for Illinois.

Bell was a 3-star prospect out of Hoover (Ala.) and the No. weakside defensive end in the nation. His offers included Nebraska, Cincinnati, Louisville, Mississippi State, South Carolina, and UCLA.