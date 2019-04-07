Illini land Chicago lineman Marcus Harper
There was a plethora of talent in Champaign on Saturday, as Illinois was able to host a large number of prospects for an eventful Junior Day.
The Illini staff was hoping to get some momentum rolling on the recruiting trail this weekend, and it appears they got off to a strong with a commitment from Chicago (Ill.) Simeon offensive guard Marcus Harper.
