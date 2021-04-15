Illini crack top 5 for transfer guard Alfonso Plummer
Utah transfer Alfonso Plummer announced Twitter on Thursday that he is returning to college for another year along with a final five schools of Illinois, Florida, Georgia, Texas Tech and BYU"I’ve d...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news