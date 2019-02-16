Illini in top ten for three-star RB Nicholson
Three-star running back Quadre Nicholson recently named a top 10, and the Fighting Illini cracked the list.
Orange and Blue News caught up with Nicholson to talk about his list of favorites, visit plans, and thought on Illinois.
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news