Champaign - Ever since he was a kid and playing baseball with his friends, this dream has driven him. Throughout all the exhaustion and stress the game puts many through, this one dream drove him.

And now, that dream of becoming a professional baseball player has come true for junior infielder Michael Massey.

Surrounded by family and watching from his laptop, Massey saw himself get drafted in the fourth round by the Kansas City Royals with the No. 109 overall pick, making him the highest drafted middle infielder in Illinois baseball history. His selection also makes him the fifth highest Illini position player drafted.

“Pretty surreal to be picked in the MLB Draft. It’s always been a dream come true for me,” Massey said. “To hear my name called with some many other great players is an unbelievable feeling. It hasn’t really soaked in yet, but I’m just grateful to the University of Illinois and what that program has done for me.

“Couldn’t be more excited to be a Royal.”

Massey posted consistent offensive numbers throughout his career at Illinois. In three seasons, he averaged a .324 batting average while totaling 17 career home runs and 110 RBI.

In the field, Massey was outstanding for the Illini, registering a career .989 fielding percentage. Massey went through a 60 game stretch lasting over a year where he didn't commit an error. In 2018, Massey was awarded the ABCA/Rawlings Gold Glove Award for second base. This last season, Massey posted a 1.000 fielding percentage and earned a selection on the 2019 All-Big Ten first team.

“Consistency has defined Michael Massey’s college career at Illinois,” according to MLB.com’s draft report on the second baseman. “Using a compact left-handed swing and a controlled approach, Massey drills line drives from gap to gap. His excellent hand-eye coordination allows him to anticipate strikes extremely… He doesn't hit for much power, but his ability to barrel the ball could translate into double-digit home run totals in the next level if he gets more aggressive.

“While he may not have wild tools or a huge ceiling, he has a high floor as a reliable college bat that can play up the middle.”

Massey hasn't heard much from scouts on his game or spoken to many, but he has an idea of what he needs to continue to work on and that's his bat as he sees his hitting ability to be his greatest asset.

"If you can hit, most team's are going to put you in the lineup, so always trying to find ways to improve with my bat," Massey said.

He added he wants to improve upon his foot speed as well as physically slowing down the game.

In the following days, Massey will be spending time with his family and friends, celebrating this life-changing accomplishment of his. Then afterwards, he will be put on a plane to the Royals’ spring training facility in Arizona to go through a physical and mini camps.

When Massey does start his professional career, he’ll be solely focused on making the most of the dream he’ll be living.

“Having a dream like this is something that keeps you going and moving in the right direction,” Massey said. “Really excited and pretty cool I’m going to have a chance to live this dream out.”