Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-12-29 08:24:11 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Illini Host Owls

Bjnfuck5smnqcfxe6g4q
Illini guard Trent Frazier is averaging 19.8 PPG over his last 4.
Brad Sturdy • OrangeandBlueNews.com
Basketball Analyst

It’s the last tuneup before the 18 game portion of the Big Ten schedule heats up and the Illini are in need of a win as the Florida Atlantic owls come to town. Illinois is coming off of a tough los...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}