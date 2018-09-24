Illinois had one of the top post players in the nation on campus this weekend, hosting five-star big man Oscar Tshiebwe for an official visit.

Tshiebwe was one of three top Illinois targets who were in for official visits, joining power forward EJ Liddell and wing Terrence Shannon Jr.

Orange and Blue News caught up with Tshiebwe to recap his trip to Illinois and update his recruitment, which is winding down towards a commitment.



