ANN ARBOR, Mich. – This Illini basketball season actually had one of its biggest victories last April, when Ayo Dosunmu announced to the Illini fan base of his intentions to come back.

Unfinished Business was the talking point of the slick video, where he announced his plans to return for his sophomore year.

Nine games into the Big Ten Conference season, the Illini are leading the league thanks to Dosunmu, a rangy guard from Chicago Morgan Park who is carrying Illinois toward its first NCAA Tournament berth since 2013. On a team that packs its defense for road trips, boasting a lineup of Twin Towers and some emerging players, this is looks like more of a special season each game, because Dosunmu is a kid who developed into the best closer in the Big Ten.

“I’m glad he’s in our uniform and on our team,’’ said Illini coach Brad Underwood following the 64-62 victory at Michigan Saturday.

Dosunmu’s 15-footer splashed down with 0.5 seconds left, essentially sealing another win and boosting the Illini to first place before Michigan State plays at Minnesota Sunday. If there’s anybody playing better right now in the Big Ten, I don’t see him.