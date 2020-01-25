News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-01-25 17:09:05 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Illini guard Ayo Dosunmu adds another dagger to his growing resume

John Supinie • OrangeandBlueNews
Columnist

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – This Illini basketball season actually had one of its biggest victories last April, when Ayo Dosunmu announced to the Illini fan base of his intentions to come back.

Unfinished Business was the talking point of the slick video, where he announced his plans to return for his sophomore year.

Nine games into the Big Ten Conference season, the Illini are leading the league thanks to Dosunmu, a rangy guard from Chicago Morgan Park who is carrying Illinois toward its first NCAA Tournament berth since 2013. On a team that packs its defense for road trips, boasting a lineup of Twin Towers and some emerging players, this is looks like more of a special season each game, because Dosunmu is a kid who developed into the best closer in the Big Ten.

“I’m glad he’s in our uniform and on our team,’’ said Illini coach Brad Underwood following the 64-62 victory at Michigan Saturday.

Dosunmu’s 15-footer splashed down with 0.5 seconds left, essentially sealing another win and boosting the Illini to first place before Michigan State plays at Minnesota Sunday. If there’s anybody playing better right now in the Big Ten, I don’t see him.

NOT YET A PREMIUM MEMBER? SIGN UP NOW AND GET A 3-DAY FREE TRIAL. CLICK ON THE BANNER BELOW TO GET STARTED. ENTER PROMO CODE ILLINI30.

Ayo Dosunmu #11 of the Illinois Fighting Illini drives the ball to the basket as Franz Wagner #21 and Zavier Simpson #3 of the Michigan Wolverines defend during the second half of the game at Crisler Center on January 25, 2020 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. Illinois defeated Michigan 64-62.
Ayo Dosunmu #11 of the Illinois Fighting Illini drives the ball to the basket as Franz Wagner #21 and Zavier Simpson #3 of the Michigan Wolverines defend during the second half of the game at Crisler Center on January 25, 2020 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. Illinois defeated Michigan 64-62. (Photo by Leon Halip/Getty Images)
premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}