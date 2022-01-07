Illini great Ayo Dosunmu returns home to be immortalized

Ayo Dosunmu had to keep his emotions in check. He didn’t want to dirty his black, long-sleeve Givenchy sweater with any tears as a crowd of nearly 13,000 people romanced over the career of one of the most impactful Illinois basketball players ever on Thursday night. Dosunmu, now a rookie with the Chicago Bulls, returned to Champaign and State Farm Center to unveil his No. 11 jersey before being raised to the rafters to be honored forever next to 33 other former Illinois players. “To know that no matter what, my cousins, friends, whoever comes to Illinois, my son or my daughter, my kids’ kids’ kids, whenever they look up there they’re going to see my name up there, that’s crazy,” Dosunmu said minutes after he untied the string that kept his jersey rolled neatly, hidden from those inside the area until the Chicago native pulled the string.

Ayo Dosunmu had his Illini jersey raised to the rafters of State Farm Center on Thursday night. (University of Illinois)

When Dosunmu marched out from behind a wall in the Jordan Brand store in October 2017 with a white Illinois collared shirt on, the trajectory of Brad Underwood’s program changed. Dosunmu was the first highly touted, blue-chip recruit to commit to Underwood – and being from the Windy City only added to the significance of the commitment. “I did it for the program,” Dosunmu said. “I did it for the oversight view of the program. I wasn’t just looking at it for myself. If that was the case, I would have left my freshman or sophomore year, but that’s what I wanted to do – build a legacy.” The legacy Dosunmu leaves at Illinois is one that will forever leave him remembered as the player most responsible for changing the route that Illinois basketball was on. It didn’t happen overnight. In fact, Dosunmu’s freshman season was a program-worst 21 losses. But by the end of his sophomore season, Illinois was in the top-25 and as a junior Dosunmu was the king of Champaign as the Illini earned a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament and won their first Big Ten Tournament Championship since 2005 with Dosunmu being named a consensus first-team All-American and taking home the Bob Cousy Award, given to the top point guard in the country. “Building a legacy takes patience, takes a lot of long nights, mental toughness, you have to be locked in mentally,” he said. That’s what Dosunmu was thinking about as he stood under the spotlight in the middle of the bright orange Block I – the same spot he kissed his last time in State Farm Center for a game – watching the video board as former teammates and coaches spoke their praises of Dosunmu and what he meant to them, the Illinois program and about how he deserved the moment. For Dosunmu, though, it wasn’t about the jersey. It was about the relationships he had with those people that made his time at Illinois so special. “It was very thoughtful, emotional,” he said. “I was excited, I mean, I was very speechless because a lot of memories came back being here for three years with hard battles, long nights, early mornings and just thinking about that, it came back to me. “It was crazy just knowing that legacy and the mark that I left here – not just on the court – but building the relationships with the guys and the coaching staff, players, that’s what it’s all about. Building bonds, relationships that can never be taken away, that last forever. I thought I did that here with the guys at Illinois.”

