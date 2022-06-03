Illini freshman Ty Rodgers makes USA Basketball U18 National Team
USA Basketball announced the members of the U18 National Team on Friday, and Illinois rising freshman wing Ty Rodgers made the final cut. Beginning on Monday, Rodgers will compete with the National...
