Illini freshman Luke Goode embodies the "every day guy" culture
There is an expectation inside the Illinois basketball program that players, coaches, and support staff all come to the facility every day with the same attitude, expectation towards working hard, ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news