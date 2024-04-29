He became the fifth member of the Illini's 2023-24 squad to exit the program with eligibility remaining follow the teams' run to the Elite 8.

The Illini roster makeover continued on Monday when guard Niccolo Moretti entered the NCAA Transfer Portal.

Listed as a redshirt freshman, Moretti played in 18 games this past season, averaging 1.5 points, 0.8 rebounds and 0.6 assist. He logged five minutes in NCAA Tournament Elite Eight

Moretti was once again expected to play the role of backup point guard next season. He was just one of two guards set to return along with rising sophomore Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn. The Illini signed Arizona transfer Kylan Boswell earlier this month.

A native of Bologna, Italy Moretti signed with the Illini in the class of 2023 after playing at the NBA Global Academy in Australia.

Moretti joins four others in departing via the portal, including Luke Goode (Indiana), Amari Hansberry (West Virginia), Sencire Harris (West Virginia), and Dain Dain (Memphis).

Gibbs-Lawhorn is not the last member of the Illini's signing class of 2023 to remain with the program.

Most players have until the end of the day on Tuesday to enter their name in the portal. Wednesday is the deadline for graduate transfers.