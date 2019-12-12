Illini freshman center Kofi Cockburn's "upside is scary"
Champaign, Ill. - Forward Giorgi Bezhanishvili stopped center Kofi Cockburn a few feet short of the foul line before Cockburn approached for his two shots. With 0:54 seconds left, the Illini were g...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news