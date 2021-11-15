Illini forward Jacob Grandison sees his role expand
Illinois senior wing Jacob Grandison described himself in two ways: a fun uncle is the first and the second is a person who just tries to do the right thing. Without context, that might not make mu...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news