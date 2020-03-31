News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-03-31 15:22:43 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Illini forward Giorgi Bezhanishvili marooned in Champaign

Erich Fisher • OrangeandBlueNews
Staff Writer

After having their season and postseason aspirations abruptly ended, the Illinois basketball team, which finished No. 21 in AP final Top 25 poll, is now spread out throughout the country due to th...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}