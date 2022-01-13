Illini forward Coleman Hawkins providing energy off the bench
Illinois sophomore Coleman Hawkins likes it when he has a good game because it means he gets to buy Legos and V-Bucks for Fortnite with some of the name, image, likeness money that he has been able...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news