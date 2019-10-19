Maybe the Jump Around soundtrack on the PA reminded the Badgers that there’s plenty of fun to be had elsewhere in Big Ten stadiums.

The Illini were 30.5-point underdogs and became the first team facing that big a point spread to pull the upset since 2017. Wisconsin was playing big boy football and hadn’t trailed in any game yet this season. Perhaps the Badgers were caught looking ahead to Ohio State next week. Nevertheless, there’s no shame in grabbing a win, even if it was a Trap Game for Wisconsin.

“I was trying to find Dele (Harding) and Reggie (Corbin), tell them I love them,’’ Adams said. “Then I wanted to find my momma. She told me I was going to get an interception in this game. She had a dream.’’

This was no dream. Just ask Tony Adams, the utility man who has spent time as a punt returner, safety and now a starting cornerback. He made the leaping interception that led to McCourt’s game winner.

“I was passed out on the bottom of the pile,’’ McCourt said. “I got lifted up, and I thought I woke up from a dream.’’

When James McCourt drilled the 39-yard field goal as time expired, they rushed the field. McCourt found himself covered by bodies in those Gray Ghost uniforms and probably a few students from the Block I.

After suffering for so long and losing in every way imaginable in front of a fan base that’s been diminishing with every loss, go ahead and enjoy the 24-23 upset over No. 6 Wisconsin Saturday, no matter what it truly means.

This was no dream, and now let’s find out what it really means.

“We needed a signature win,’’ said Illini coach Lovie Smith. “I was just hoping today was the day, and the day came.

“When I talk about a big win for our program, you can imagine there’s nothing like seeing a locker room celebrate after big wins. We talk about our program and where it’s heading. That doesn’t mean a lot to some people.’’

The Illini might have caught everyone’s attention by beating a ranked team for the first time since 2011 and knocking off a ranked team in Big Ten play for the first time since 2007, when the Zooker went to Columbus and left town with a win over No. 1 Ohio State. This was the first home Big Ten win against a ranked team since beating No. 5 Wisconsin in that remarkable 2007 season that ended with a date in the Rose Bowl.

This is the biggest upset of the season in college football.

“Now it’s about stacking,’’ Lovie said. “We got one big win. Now how about two in a row? It’s one game. We feel good about this game.’’

From here, it’s about finding out if this was a one-game aberration or the corner being turned for a program that’s struggled essentially since Ron Zook was shown the door eight years ago. Is this about climbing the ladder or just a fluke?

Whatever the answer might be, the Illini flipped the script on a season that appeared headed the wrong way. The Illini improved to 3-4 overall and 1-3 in Big Ten play. Suddenly, the light on the horizon isn’t a speeding train. With the victory, the Illini have some confidence, and the Illini fans have some hope.

Bowl eligibility is three wins away with games against injury depleted Purdue next weekend with lowly Rutgers and a Northwestern program finding it nearly impossible to score later this year. Don’t look now but the wheels appear to be coming off at Michigan State.

“Sports is all about confidence,’’ McCourt said. “Our team has to be smart about this. This is a foundation for us to build on to be a team like Wisconsin.’’

It’s up to the Illini to keep climbing the ladder in the Big Ten West, where even Northwestern can win a division title. There are still so many questions to answer, and Illini fans have been through this before. Score the upset, then face the despair of an unexpected loss.

Quarterback Brandon Peters hadn’t been here that long.

But he said there was no giving up in the locker room after the closer-than-expected loss to Michigan last weekend. Peters passed his concussion test on Sunday, then prepared to start against the Badgers. Scoring an upset against a team that knocked him out two years ago as a Michigan redshirt freshman validated his decision to transfer to Illinois.

“It makes it all worth it, for sure,’’ Peters said. “Winning a game like that . . . there’s no better feeling in the world. I’m really proud of everyone on the team. A lot of it came down from the top, from Lovie and Rod (Smith), all the assistant coaches. They let us know how close we were.

“Everyone did believe it. We had to execute on a higher level. It does come down to us believing in ourselves.’’

The Illini made enough plays after a slow start by Peters. Defensively, the Illini shocked Wisconsin by holding the Badgers to 3.6 yards per carry. Hard hitters like Stanley Green loved a game like this, and defensive tackles Tymir Oliver (seven tackles) and Jamal Milan (three tackles) played their best games of the year. The Illini also forced turnovers on Wisconsin’s last two drives.

So what does it mean?

Let’s ask running back Reggie Corbin, who scored on a 43-yard run to get the Illini back into it in the third quarter, exhaled with a smile on his face.

“Finally,’’ Corbin said, probably to The Man upstairs. “Thank you. It’s about time. Now it’s time to get another one.’’

Illini fans must decide if it’s time to give their hearts back to a program that was seeing fewer fans throw the drowning Illini a life jacket. Folks were ready to give up. Does one win pull you back in?

No matter your thoughts, do yourself a favor. Jump around and enjoy this one.