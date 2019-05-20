llinois sophomore defensive end and potential NFL draft prospect Bobby Roundtree has suffered a “severe spinal” injury in a swimming accident near his home in Largo, Florida on Saturday, per press release.

The team said in the release, Monday, that surgery was conducted on Sunday and Roundtree is currently recovering at Mease Countryside Hospital, Safety Harbor, Florida. Several coaches – including Illinois head coach Lovie Smith - family members and friends gathered at the hospital to support him.

“Bobby Roundtree is exactly what you want in a student-athlete,” Smith said in the release. “He is a hard worker, dependable, a dedicated student and a leader. This is devastating to his teammates, the entire Fighting Illini family and his family and friends. We will give Bobby all the support possible as he battles through his recovery. Please keep Bobby and his family in your thoughts and prayers.”

Roundtree is the Illini’s star defensive prospect and took a large step forward during his sophomore campaign. He started all 12 games, recording 66 tackles, 12.5 tackles for loss and 7.5 sacks, which earned him All-Big Ten honorable mention.

Going into his junior season, many around the program and media believe if Roundtree continued his development, he could be drafted in the 2020 NFL Draft. Last fall training camp, he had already NFL scouts watching over him.

This story will be updated as more information is released on Roundtree’s condition.