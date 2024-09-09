PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1RRTY5SkU0SDRZJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLVFFNjlKRTRINFknLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
ago football Edit

Illini DB Xavier Scott named Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week

Xavier Scott #14 of the Illinois Fighting Illini scores a touchdown after intercepting a pass during the second quarter against the Kansas Jayhawks at Memorial Stadium on September 07, 2024 in Champaign, Illinois.
Xavier Scott #14 of the Illinois Fighting Illini scores a touchdown after intercepting a pass during the second quarter against the Kansas Jayhawks at Memorial Stadium on September 07, 2024 in Champaign, Illinois. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)
Doug Bucshon • OrangeandBlueNews
Publisher

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Illinois cornerback Xavier Scott was named the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week, the conference office announced Monday.


Scott forced three turnovers in Illinois' 23-17 win over No. 19 Kansas, helping the Illini to their highest ranked nonconference win since 1995.


Scott eight solos tackles against Kansas, a forced fumble, a sack, and two interceptions including one returned for a touchdown.


"I can't say enough about that young man." Illini coach Bret Bielema said. "He's opportunistic and intelligent. I'm really impressed with were he is and what he's become."


A top candidate for national defensive player of the week honors, Scott is the only player in the nation to force three turnovers in a single game this season.


Scott started the game with an interception on Kansas' first series, then had a momentum-swinging pick-6 with 36 seconds left in the first half to give Illinois a 13-10 lead entering halftime.


He ended the game with a strip-sack forced fumble on the final play to secure the win.


"I'm excited, I'm not going to lie," Scott said. "Our coaches put us in the right position to make plays. All eleven guys doing their jobs, we come away with interceptions, takeaways."

