CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Illinois cornerback Xavier Scott was named the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week, the conference office announced Monday.





Scott forced three turnovers in Illinois' 23-17 win over No. 19 Kansas, helping the Illini to their highest ranked nonconference win since 1995.





Scott eight solos tackles against Kansas, a forced fumble, a sack, and two interceptions including one returned for a touchdown.





"I can't say enough about that young man." Illini coach Bret Bielema said. "He's opportunistic and intelligent. I'm really impressed with were he is and what he's become."





A top candidate for national defensive player of the week honors, Scott is the only player in the nation to force three turnovers in a single game this season.





Scott started the game with an interception on Kansas' first series, then had a momentum-swinging pick-6 with 36 seconds left in the first half to give Illinois a 13-10 lead entering halftime.





He ended the game with a strip-sack forced fumble on the final play to secure the win.





"I'm excited, I'm not going to lie," Scott said. "Our coaches put us in the right position to make plays. All eleven guys doing their jobs, we come away with interceptions, takeaways."