“Those were the eight schools where I thought I could excel the most if I attended them,” Jennings said. “Also, I have built great relationships with the coaches, and I think those programs have great football programs with great academics.”

Highland Springs (Va.) wide-receiver Ali Jennings has compiled an offer list of over 20 schools, but he recently cut his list down to just eight earlier this week, which included Michigan State, West Virginia, James Madison, Illinois, North Carolina, Toledo, Temple, and Georgia Tech.

In regards to Illinois specifically, Jennings said the coaches have stuck out to him the most. Illinois offered Jennings in June, and he has been in building relationships with head coach Lovie Smith and assistant coaches Andrew Hayes-Stoker and Rod Smith.

“They are constantly in contact with me, and we are just getting to know each other more and more over time,” Jennings said. “They are all just a great group of guys that want the best for their players.” Rod Smith initiated contact with Jennings at the beginning of the summer, but Hayes-Stoker has been more heavily involved in the recruitment recently.

The Illini coaches have built a strong foundation with the No. 13-ranked player in the state of Virginia.

“First of all, they’re good dudes,” Jennings said. “But they seem like even better coaches, which is obviously a big plus. And they are just easy to talk to and just cool.” Jennings hasn’t visited Champaign yet, but he hopes to make a game this year. As for a potential date, he said he should know more soon.

“I get my schedule sometime this week, so I should know soon how things are going to look,” Jennings said. “If I get to Illinois, I am going to be looking for a great environment on campus, how the coaches interact with the players, and how the players interact with each other.” Jennings, who lives over 700 miles from Champaign, said distance from home will not be a factor in his decision. The three-star product doesn’t have any official visits planned at this time, but he wants to start taking some during his senior season. Jennings said he anticipates taking all five official visits at this time.

When the time then comes for his decision, he spoke about what he will look for in a program.

“I want to find a place where I can excel on and off the field,” Jennings said. “Also, it will be a place where I have the best relationship with the coaches, good teammates, and also a great environment.” Jennings has no timeline for a decision at this point.