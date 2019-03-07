Illini crack final three for Texas forward Julius Marble
Illinois landed in the final three for three-star prospect Julius Marble from Dallas Jesuit.
A 2019 power forward, Marble has a final three of Illinois, Michigan, State, and Oklahoma State.
"It was all about the relationships I've built with those coaching staffs," Marble said. "It felt like time to dwindle it down and focus on the schools that I could see myself at next year realistically"
