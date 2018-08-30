Illinois commit and four-star athlete Marquez Beason made some headlines recently after transferring from Dallas Bishop Dunne to Duncanville (Texas). Beason described his choice to transfer as a “family decision.”

The 5-foot-11, 175-pound prospect is still adjusting to the move, but he is very pleased with how the transition has gone thus far.

“Things are going really good,” Beason said. “I am getting to know everyone, and I already knew a bunch of the players before. We are just building a comradery as a team and as a brotherhood, so it’s going as well as I wanted it to.”