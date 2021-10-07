Illini commit Joey Okla making a case for rankings bump
Illini offensive line commit Joey Okla from Hartland (Wisc.) Arrowhead is putting together some impressive senior film. Okla was on hand at Memorial Stadium on Saturday to watch his future team tak...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news