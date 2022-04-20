Illini center Kofi Cockburn declares for NBA Draft
Kofi Cockburn's college basketball career officially came to an end on Wednesday. The All-American center declared for the NBA Draft, closing out a historic career at Illinois that saw him spearhea...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news