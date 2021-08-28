Illini call on backup QB Artur Sitkowski in win over Nebraska
When Brandon Peters went down with what looked like a left shoulder injury late in the first quarter, Illinois turned to former Rutgers quarter Art Sitkowski to lead the Illinois offense, and he di...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news