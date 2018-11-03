Champaign – Dare it be said, but the Illinois football program may now have some much needed momentum brewing after previously suffering three disappointing losses in a row before this weekend.

Friday night, Illinois got a commitment from three-star defensive Moses Okpala, an important acquisition for the program. And Saturday, it backed Okpala’s decision up.

A dominant 55-31 home win over the Minnesota Gophers (4-5) has given a light at the end of the tunnel for Illini football (4-5). The 55 points are the most Illinois has scored during Illinois head coach Lovie Smith’s tenure.

“I think whenever you win a game you have a little bit of momentum, absolutely,” Smith said. “Especially of where we are, losing three (games in a row)… It has to let the players see that it’s working and that belief they have that if we keep going, we can do some things.”